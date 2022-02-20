ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-22 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...Through noon Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong westerly winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WEATHER * Temperatures will hover around or just below the freezing mark this morning as precipitation increases coverage and intensity between 800 AM and 1000 AM. * A greater frequency of freezing rain occurrence is expected near the Saginaw Bay shoreline from Port Austin to Bay City and then inland across Bay and Midland counties. IMPACTS * Light icing will lead to hazardous conditions on untreated roads and walking surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Missouri. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Paducah.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama Northern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CST. * At 320 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lamar County Airport, or near Sulligent, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Lamar County Airport, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews, Twin, Tucker, Bazemore, Wayside, Texas and Piney Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Hancock, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 09:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Ohio A LINE OF HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CARROLL...NORTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON...SOUTHERN BEAVER...SOUTHERN BUTLER... ALLEGHENY...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...ARMSTRONG...SOUTHWESTERN CLARION...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...OHIO...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 858 AM EST, a line of heavier snow showers was located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Rimersburg to Gibsonia to near Mingo Junction. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and visibilities dropping to 1 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Mount Lebanon, Bethel Park, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Monroeville, Cranberry, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, and Butler. This includes the following highways Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 21 and 54. Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 49 and 88. Interstate 376 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 38 and 81. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 21:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: West Polk WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Visibilities as low as half a mile in open country. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, West Polk County. In North Dakota, Grand Forks County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
POLK COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected, which could be heavy at times during the day both Wednesday and Thursday, including a few isolated thunderstorms. Total sleet accumulation up to one inch with ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Roads will likely deteriorate quickly during the mid to late morning and become slick and hazardous, which could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW ARE MAKING THE CASCADES ICY AND SLICK THIS MORNING Freezing drizzle and fine, light snow have increased in the Cascades this morning, making roads and slopes icy for the Cascade passes and above. Subfreezing temperatures will likely persist at pass level until roughly midday, rising slightly above freezing as drizzle decreases during the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures likely dip below freezing for the passes again tonight, so refreezing of roads is likely overnight, especially for untreated surfaces.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Penobscot, Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 01:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 03:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Penobscot; Southeast Aroostook Snow showers overnight Snow showers along the Route 1 Corridor south of Presque Isle and the Route 11 Corridor south of Ashland, combined with blowing snow, may abruptly reduce visibility at times overnight. Travel with caution and be prepared to adjust speed.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 11:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 14:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph STRONG GUSTY WINDS TO DEVELOP TODAY South to southwest winds will increase this morning to between 20 and 30 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph. The winds will persist through much of the afternoon before beginning to diminish late. Wind gusts could top 45 mph near Lake Michigan. Loose yard items are apt to blow around. If you are driving a high profile vehicle, use caution in rural and open areas.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Windsor by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Windsor Briefly heavy snow will impact portions of Caledonia, eastern Orange, northeastern Orleans, Essex, northeastern Windsor and northeastern Washington Counties through 430 PM EST At 341 PM EST, areas of moderate to briefly heavy snow were reported along a line extending from near Westmore to Thetford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Island Pond, Lyndon, Derby Center, Charleston, Bradford, Thetford Hill State Park, Brunswick, Burke, Thetford, Averill, Newark, Fairlee, Canaan, West Burke Village, Ryegate, Morgan, Ferdinand, Granby and Kirby. This includes the following highways Interstate 91 between mile markers 81 and 121, between mile markers 123 and 154, and between mile markers 174 and 176. Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11.
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Montcalm WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will begin to gradually subside later this morning. These winds will contribute to blowing and drifting snow, resulting in briefly reduced visibilities, especially in open country.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY .A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy