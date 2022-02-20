Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 15:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 16:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Windsor Briefly heavy snow will impact portions of Caledonia, eastern Orange, northeastern Orleans, Essex, northeastern Windsor and northeastern Washington Counties through 430 PM EST At 341 PM EST, areas of moderate to briefly heavy snow were reported along a line extending from near Westmore to Thetford. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds 25 mph or greater, and visibility less than a half mile. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects. Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Island Pond, Lyndon, Derby Center, Charleston, Bradford, Thetford Hill State Park, Brunswick, Burke, Thetford, Averill, Newark, Fairlee, Canaan, West Burke Village, Ryegate, Morgan, Ferdinand, Granby and Kirby. This includes the following highways Interstate 91 between mile markers 81 and 121, between mile markers 123 and 154, and between mile markers 174 and 176. Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11.
