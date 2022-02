NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are linking a string of burglaries in Queens to a man they say has gotten away with more than $120,000 worth of stolen property. As CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday, they need help tracking down the suspect. According to the NYPD, home surveillance video caught a thief rummaging through a homeowner’s belongings when they were away. Police said it was one of at least seven homes targeted in the East Flushing neighborhood. (Credit: NYPD) “Everything is on the floor… All the drawers, they emptied all the drawers,” said Jack Chien. Chien installed a new security system after his home was burglarized...

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO