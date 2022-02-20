ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bladed Fury is a gorgeous hack and slash that plays great on Android, complete with controller support

By Matthew Sholtz
Android Police
Android Police
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mobile games are released on the Play Store at a breakneck pace, so it can be challenging to keep track of the best Android games. This is why we here at AP track these releases, all so we can publish this here game roundup each week to highlight the best games...

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Just Sent Its Fans Into A Mad Frenzy

Nintendo created a lot of good will with its recent Nintendo Direct showcase, which revealed a number of new additions to the Nintendo Switch shop and looks at several upcoming games, like "Mario Strikers: Battle League" and "Kirby and the Forgotten Land." Unfortunately, the company's latest decision has been met with severe backlash from fans. The frustration has been so great that it seems to have fully overshadowed the previous excitement generated by the Nintendo Direct.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung's advanced Expert RAW camera app will support these Galaxy phones

Samsung has gained favor among smartphone photographers with the addition of the Expert RAW app to its Galaxy S21 Ultra, introducing some advanced features that exceed the capabilities of Pro Mode in the standard Camera app. While the Galaxy S22 announcement confirmed every model in the lineup would receive the app at launch, a Samsung forum moderator revealed Expert RAW would be supported on more devices. Just as the S22 is shipping to customers, Samsung has formalized the list of phones and dates they’ll receive official support for the latest Expert RAW app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Hack And Slash#Mobile Game#Video Game#Links Mobile#The Play Store#Ap#Androidpolice Video#Chinese#Square Enix
Android Police

Amazon's making ComiXology much worse with its latest update

Way back in 2014, Amazon purchased ComiXology, setting its sights on digital comic books after conquering the e-book world. As one would expect, Amazon has slowly moved over a few features from the ComiXology app to the Kindle app, and so the ever-popular Guided View was added to the Kindle app in 2017.
BUSINESS
CNET

Got an Old Android Phone? Repurpose It With These 9 Creative Hacks

So you're finally upgrading your Android phone. Maybe you're treating yourself to a Google Pixel 6, going for a value buy with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or preordering from the newly announced Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup. What about your old phone, though? Sure, you could sell it or stash it in your drawer. But you have some other interesting options to consider.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22 phones don't seem to be charging much faster with high-power adapters

Charging your smartphone sure like it should be straightforward, right? Everything else being equal, the more power you can throw at the problem, the faster your handset should charge — a device supporting 150W input had sure better charge a hell of a lot faster than one with dinky old 10W support. At least, that all sounds perfectly logical, but some tests with the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S22 phones are not showing the improved speeds we'd expect from their 45W charging support.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Controller Support Explained

Lost Ark, the latest MMORPG developed by Amazon Game Studios, opened for early access gameplay on Feb. 8, 2022. The reception from gamers has been relatively positive, with the game taking hold of Twitch's no. 1 viewership spot. While Lost Ark is a PC exclusive, many players have been wondering...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Here’s what time ‘Elden Ring’ launches in every region

Bandai Namco has shared when Elden Ring will be available to play across the world, days before the game is set to launch. FromSoftware’s Elden Ring releases on February 24, and details have been released showing exactly when players will be able to launch the game. These timings are different for those on PC compared to those on consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Android 13 is experimenting with a whole new look for media controls

Although Android 12 delivered a massive makeover to the world's most popular operating system, not every aspect got a huge redesign. In Android 11, Google introduced some built-in media controls into the quick settings menu, making it easy to skip back and forth between songs with just a few taps. Although it didn't see any significant changes in Android 12, these playback tools are on deck to get some renovations in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
The Next Web

Yes, you can actually buy this badass electric Batmobile

Good news, Batman lovers! A fully functional Batmobile replica exists — and you can even drive it outside of Gotham City. Led by architect and artist Nguyen Dac Chung, the Vietnam-based Macro Studios used blueprints from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy to faithfully recreate the movie’s Tumbler vehicle.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Samsung teases what you can expect at MWC 2022

Samsung just launched its flagship Galaxy S22 lineup not even two weeks ago, but the electronics giant says more reveals are on the way before the end of the month. This week the company announced its Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 event and hinted at what's in store. The Samsung...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

This new Panda White colorway for the OnePlus 10 Pro is looking fresh

Back in the early days of 2022 the OnePlus 10 Pro made its debut in China, and while we've yet to see the phone make its way to Western markets, we're already pretty familiar with it — it runs the blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, offers a lot of RAM and storage, and comes in two colors — green and black. Before most of us even have a chance to buy those, the manufacturer is already announcing a new Extreme Edition model that comes in an all-new colorway — Panda White.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy