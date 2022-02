Coral Springs Police are searching for the culprit who committed a gunpoint armed robbery of the Publix at 11600 West Sample Road, authorities said Monday. The robbery happened Oct. 25 at 7:20 a.m. when the unidentified bandit walked into the Publix, held employees at gunpoint in a store office and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. He fled the scene in the SUV seen in photographs released by police Monday.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO