The number of hedgehogs present in the British countryside has fallen dramatically in the last 20 years – but appears to have stabilised in towns and cities, according to a new study. Data from 1981 to 2020 – analysed for the latest State of Britain’s Hedgehogs report – shows that the spiky creatures have undergone long historic declines, but perhaps none as severe as what is currently being seen. The review, which was conducted by the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and the British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS), drew on a number of surveys carried out in both settings.This...

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO