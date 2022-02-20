ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Germany nearly sweeps in men's bobsled event

By Adam Schrader
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuiJ3_0eK13STr00

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Germany nearly took the entire podium in the men's four-man bobsled event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday after winning the gold medal, silver medal and narrowly missing the bronze medal.

Francesco Friedrich, 31, led his four-man team to the gold medal for Germany by completing the Yanqing National Sliding Center course with a time of 3:54.30 while Johannes Lochner's four-man team took silver medal with a time of 3:54.67.

A third German team, led by Christoph Hafer, placed fourth and was shut out of the bronze medal by a Canadian team led by Justin Kripps.

Kripps' four-man team completed the event with a time of 3:55.09 -- less than a tenth of a second ahead of the team led by Hafer.

"GOOOLD IN FOUR-MAN BOB! He did it again! Francesco Friedrich also secures the Olympic victory in the supreme discipline with his brakemen Thorsten Margis, Candy Bauer and Alexander Schüller!" Team Deutschland posted on Twitter after the race.

Germany's dominance in sliding competitions at the Olympic Games extended beyond the men's four-man bobsled event.

Of the country's 12 gold medals in Beijing, nine of them were in sliding events -- taking gold in all but one of the competition's 10 sliding events.

The only sliding event in which Germany did not win the gold medal was the debut of the women's monobob competition. Kaillie Humphries of Team USA took the gold while teammate Elana Taylor Meyers the silver and Canada's Christine de Bruin snagged the bronze.

Germany won 27 medals in the Winter Olympics overall, with 16 of them in sliding events.

Record-setting performances at Beijing Winter Games

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

His cousin died in a horror luge crash at the Olympics. 12 years on, Saba Kumaritashvili is seeking his own medal

When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Friedrich
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Thorsten Margis
Person
Johannes Lochner
Person
Justin Kripps
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Olympics#Winter Games#Team Usa#Canadian#Gooold#Team Deutschland#Twitter
theScore

Final Beijing 2022 medal count: Norway breaks record, U.S. outside top 3

The last medals have been awarded in Beijing, and competition across 109 events is complete. Before the eyes of the Olympic movement turn to Paris, host of the 2024 Summer Games, let's look back at the final medal table from Beijing. By default, the table is ordered by the number of gold medals:
WORLD
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
Elite Daily

The Host Of The 2026 Winter Olympics Is Familiar

Let’s be real: The 2022 Beijing Olympics were, uh, let’s just say, messy. The games themselves were filled with controversy and scandal, while China, the host country, faced heavy criticism from the get-go for continuing the Olympics amid alleged human rights abuses (which the country denied) and the ongoing pandemic. But even as the games come to a close, plans for the next big competition are already underway. So, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympics? Sure, hosting the games may be a heavy burden, but this one European country has handled it plenty of times in the past.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
People

Team USA Walks in Olympics Closing Ceremony as Beijing Games Come to an End

After over two weeks of guts and glory, the 2022 Winter Games have come to an end, and host city Beijing is celebrating with a Closing Ceremony. Held at the National Stadium — as were this Games' opening events — the ceremony began with children carrying snowflake lanterns to mark the 20th day of China's lunar year.
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Beijing Olympics Closes After Golden Moments And Doping Storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they...
WORLD
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
The Independent

Hailey Duff’s father says she is ‘over the moon’ at Olympic gold medal win

Curler Hailey Duff is “over the moon” about winning a gold medal at her first Olympics, her father has said.John Duff said he is “so happy for the team” – which also included Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright and Jennifer Dodds – after they won Britain’s first gold on the last day of the games in Beijing.It was the third major event at senior international level for his 25-year-old daughter, who a year ago was not yet a full-time athlete.Mr Duff has not yet had a chance to speak to his daughter, but has exchanged several Whatsapp messages with her.He told...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

With the 2022 Olympics wrapping up, it’s time to start looking ahead. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and the Olympics will officially be titled Milano Cortina. While it’s impossible to know exactly who will compete in...
SPORTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
290K+
Followers
50K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy