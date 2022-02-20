Passage: Satirist P.J. O'Rourke

Conservative pundit Jonah Goldberg has joined CNN as an on-air contributor, the network confirmed on Monday. Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, co-founders of the center-right publication The Dispatch, famously resigned their decade-plus tenures at Fox News last November in protest of Tucker Carlson’s “truly dangerous” Patriot Purge special, which suggested the Jan. 6 attack was a “false flag” orchestrated by the federal government. (Hayes has since landed with NBC News.) “Whether it’s ‘Patriot Purge’ or anti-vax stuff, I don’t want it in my name, and I want to call it out and criticize it,” Goldberg said at the time. “I don’t want to feel like I am betraying a trust that I had by being a Fox News contributor.” Carlson, of course, publicly celebrated the duo’s departure, calling it “great news” and saying Fox’s “viewers will be grateful.” Fox News also noted at the time that they didn’t plan on renewing the pair’s contracts.

