Passage: Satirist P.J. O'Rourke

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Humorist and political commentator P.J. O'Rourke...

Primetimer

MSNBC bringing back Alex Wagner

Wagner, who hosted MSNBC's Now with Alex Wagner between 2011 and 2015, is returning to the cable news network as a senior political analyst and substitute anchor. Since leaving MSNBC, Wagner has worked on Showtime's The Circus and CBS This Morning.
CBS News

"Family Reunion" actress Jaida Benjamin missing

Los Angeles police are asking for help finding 27-year-old actress Jaida Benjamin, CBS Los Angeles reports. She was last seen Saturday in Studio City, wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers. She also had locks in her hair. The Hollywood Reporter says her TV credits include...
TheDailyBeast

Jonah Goldberg, Who Quit Fox News Over Tucker Carlson, Joins CNN

Conservative pundit Jonah Goldberg has joined CNN as an on-air contributor, the network confirmed on Monday. Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, co-founders of the center-right publication The Dispatch, famously resigned their decade-plus tenures at Fox News last November in protest of Tucker Carlson’s “truly dangerous” Patriot Purge special, which suggested the Jan. 6 attack was a “false flag” orchestrated by the federal government. (Hayes has since landed with NBC News.) “Whether it’s ‘Patriot Purge’ or anti-vax stuff, I don’t want it in my name, and I want to call it out and criticize it,” Goldberg said at the time. “I don’t want to feel like I am betraying a trust that I had by being a Fox News contributor.” Carlson, of course, publicly celebrated the duo’s departure, calling it “great news” and saying Fox’s “viewers will be grateful.” Fox News also noted at the time that they didn’t plan on renewing the pair’s contracts.
Person
Jane Pauley
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
deseret.com

It's been a year since Rush Limbaugh died. What's changed?

Rush Limbaugh can’t be replaced, said all the people trying to replace him after the undisputed king of talk radio died one year ago this week. And on one hand, they were right. Limbaugh was a “once-in-a-generation talent,” renowned radio consultant Fred Jacobs has said. But someone...
Variety

Jim Angle, Early Fox News Channel Reporter, Dies at 75

Click here to read the full article. Jim Angle, one of the first reporters to work for Fox News Channel, died Feb. 9 in Arlington, Va., the network reported on Friday. He was 75. “Jim was a Fox News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and...
ABC 15 News

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O’Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died. No cause of death has been released. However, USA TODAY reports that O'Rourke...
Chicago Sun-Times

P.J. O'Rourke, scribe of a franker time

Every time another 1960s musician dies, Facebook keens with grief. Tears spatter Twitter, as people clutch at their hearts, decrying this latest loss. And if the departed are in any way famous — say, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees — a process I call “The Full Diana” starts up, wheezing like a circus calliope, with the stacked teddy bears and cellophane-wrapped flowers.
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama 'Good Sam'

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
MyWabashValley.com

Fox News' Cavuto returns to work after bout with COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Neil Cavuto has returned to work after surviving a bout of COVID-19 and pneumonia that he says included time in an intensive care unit and some “touch-and-go” periods. Cavuto, who hosts the 4 p.m. Eastern hour on Fox News Channel...
WTOP

Political commentator Bob Beckel dies at 73

Longtime political commentator Bob Beckel has died at the age of 73, according to multiple media reports. A cause of death for Beckel — who ran Walter Mondale’s unsuccessful 1984 presidential campaign — has not yet been released. In a Facebook post, collaborator Cal Thomas called Beckel...
Laredo Morning Times

Alex Wagner Returns to MSNBC as Contributor and Fill-In Anchor

Wagner, who anchored a noontime hour on MSNBC before moving out as the network placed new emphasis on covering breaking news in daytime hours, will work as a senior political analyst adn guest anchor for the NBCUniversal-backed outlet. She joins as many big TV-news organizations are gearing up for coverage of the U.S. midterm elections later this year — a news event that could boost viewership levels after a general decline since early 2021.
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: My thoughts on P.J. O'Rourke

When I met P.J. O’Rourke for the first time in the late 80s at the American Spectator's offices, I was an assistant, and he showed up to see the important people (Bob, Wlady, Andy) and we headed to the Keyhole Inn, a few blocks away. I tagged along because I was a fanboy, maybe 21.
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts makes fans emotional with remarkable revelation about time with GMA

Robin Roberts has revealed she reached a major milestone about her time on Good Morning America, and fans and co-workers alike have inundated her comments with support. The GMA star took to Instagram to acknowledge that it has been nearly a decade since she made her long-awaited return to the beloved morning show after recuperating from her bone marrow transplant.
CBS News

CBS News

