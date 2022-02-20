ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern California Seeing Record High Gas Prices; Here’s Why

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — International tensions, in part, are causing pain at the pump as gas prices were at a record high on Sunday.

AAA reports that the statewide average price of regular, unleaded was $4.73 per gallon in Los Angeles County. Other counties were experiencing similar highs including Orange County at $4.76 per gallon; Inland Empire at $4.71 per gallon; and Ventura County at $4.78 per gallon.

Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA, says there are several reasons why gas prices are spiking.

“The first is the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine which is putting upward pressure on the crude oil prices now nearing $100 per barrel,” he said. “The second factor is the increase in demand for gasoline. As the temperatures warm up in different parts of the country, people need gasoline to take road trips. And then the third factor is, we have the more expensive summer blend fuel now in the marketplace in Southern California.”

The record high prices are forcing residents in Southern California

“I carpool now more often just so it’s much more convenient,” said one Southland driver. “I do try to plan out my trips going to the grocery store on my way home so that I don’t have to make so many gas trips.”

AAA says the number one way to maximize fuel efficiency is to keep your vehicle well-maintained.

