Forecast: Multiple record highs possible this coming week

By Meteorologist Justin Hobbs
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
The dry weather continues across SouthWest Florida and you can pack away the umbrella as there is no real relief in the forecast. The low dew points today and breezy winds led to high fire risk today but made for comfortable conditions for those outdoor activities.

For the rest of the evening and night, we will stay mild but comfortable under a mostly clear sky.

Get ready for a week of warmth! We are on the uphill portion of the temperature roller coaster. Expect highs to slowly climb to near the upper 80’s by midweek. Monday looks to be fairly sunny with warmer temperatures near 86°F and the dew points should still stay in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s meaning it will not feel heavy or swampy if you have to be outside for long periods.

However, the heat will get more toasty into Tuesday and Wednesday as highs come close to the record. Records for both days are 89° and the forecast is calling for 88°. The humidity will be back on the rise so expect the midweek to be sunny and toasty.

As we head to the end of the week and into next weekend we are still looking at mostly to partly sunny conditions. The next front looks to arrive sometime into Saturday or Sunday.

However, this front is similar to the past few ones we have seen. It will be very weak and not give us relief from the dry conditions. That front only brings a stray chance for shower. Temperatures look to drop back to the upper 70’s once that cold air mass fully pushes in after the weekend.

NBC2 Fort Myers

