ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

By Jesse Ullmann, Ciara Lankford
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19JgGX_0eK12Zh900

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds following an exchange in gunfire with a driver in the University City area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootout happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road.

According to the MCSO, Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road and upon approaching the vehicle, the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect. Both Deputy Whyms and Bryant were transported to Atrium Health Main where the suspect is in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqcBr_0eK12Zh900
The scene outside Charlotte’s Atrium Main is where it is believed the injured deputy has been taken.

Deputy Whyms is in stable condition. He has been employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, authorities said.

Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said, “having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms. It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

Details surrounding the traffic stop are still developing. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating alleged road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an alleged road rage incident that happened earlier this month on I-526. Police said they were notified about a man who was attempting to drive himself to Trident Hospital after being shot on the afternoon of February 4th. After first refusing to stop, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Edisto man arrested after Sunday home invasion

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- An Edisto man has been arrested and charged with burglary, kidnapping, and intent to commit criminal sexual conduct following a home invasion on Sunday night. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a burglary in process on Edisto Island around 1 AM. When the deputy arrived […]
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-26

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a crash on I-26 in upper Dorchester County. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash in the westbound lanes near mile marker 177 around 11:30 a.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a motorcyclist ran off the left side of the road […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University City#Queen City#Police#Charlotte Fire Department#Meck County Sheriff#Mcso#The Sheriff S Office#Cmpd#Atrium Security#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating deadly weekend shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend in North Charleston. Police were dispatched to the corner of Comstock Avenue and Cosmopolitan Avenue on Saturday afternoon after getting reports of shots fired with someone on the ground. When police arrived, they found a male on the ground […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Donkey dies after being struck by car near Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A donkey was killed Sunday night after a car struck the animal on a highway south of Walterboro. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the crash happened on a dark rural stretch of Hendersonville Highway near Nursery Lane just before 7:30 p.m. “The small car struck the donkey that […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SC ranks 4th most dangerous state for young drivers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina is among the most dangerous states for young drivers, a new study finds. According to Dolman Law, there were 552 fatal crashes involving drivers aged 15-20 between 2015 and 2019. South Carolina had a total population belonging to this age group of 383,187 so the fatal crash rate averages out […]
TRAFFIC
WCBD Count on 2

No injuries after Saturday house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fire crews responded to a reported house fire in Mount Pleasant Saturday afternoon. Crews with Mount Pleasant Fire, Mount Pleasant Police, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Pawley Road in Mount Pleasant in response to a one-story home on fire. A call was received just after […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy