ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Nepal's Parliament debates US aid grant amid fierce protests

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NPBko_0eK12W2y00

Nepal’s government presented a contentious half-billion dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of violent clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature.

Hundreds of protesters tried to push through barbed wire barricades and pelted riot police with stones. Police beat them with bamboo batons, fired tear gar and water canons, leaving injured on both sides.

Opposition to the aid grant comes mainly from two of the Communist parties that are part of the coalition government. They claim the conditions in the grant agreement will prevail over Nepal’s laws and threaten the country’s sovereignty. They say it’s part of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy, which has military components that could bring American soldiers to Nepal.

U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders recently to assure that the grant concerns only Nepal’s development. The money is meant to be used for the construction of power transmission lines and improvement of roads in the Himalayan nation.

Inside Parliament, government Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki presented the grant proposal while several lawmakers chanted slogans opposing the measure. A thick line of security personnel blocked the protesting members from approaching the minister.

The debate is expected to last several days before the grant agreement is put to a vote. The discussion was originally planned for last Wednesday but disagreements among political parties and clashes with police outside Parliament led to it being postponed.

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Republican Lawmaker Tells Protesting Canadian Truckers to Come to America After Trudeau Cracks Down

One day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to break up anti-vax protests shutting down Canadian cities and border crossings, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, a Republican, attempted to recruit Canadian truckers to the U.S. “Quick note to Canadian truckers being fired and now targeted as ‘terrorists’ by your woke government: The USA has a trucker shortage AND a work visa program,” he wrote in a Tuesday tweet that included a link to the H-2B visa information page on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ottawa police chief says ‘significant’ funding of truckers’ protest comes from US

Ottawa’s police chief says a “significant” amount of funding for the Canadian truckers’ protest has poured in from sympathisers in the United States.Thousands of demonstrators from across the country have occupied the city’s downtown area since last week to try and force a change to the country’s vaccine mandates.A GoFundMe account set up to back the Freedom Convoy has raised more than $10m, but a notice on it now says that it has been paused as the website reviews it to “ensure it complies with out terms of service and applicable laws and regulations.”“We are now aware of a...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: We should be outraged by Trudeau’s efforts to shut down the Canadian trucker protests

By now, I have made my feelings on the Canadian trucker convoy crystal clear. Far from a “worker’s revolution” or “labor strike,” this is right-wing astroturfing, using owner-operator truckers to protest vaccine mandates. There is nothing left-wing about it, and as a leftist I do not support the goals of these petty bourgeois disruptors.Paraphrasing Voltaire biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall, however, I can disapprove of what these folks say while also defending to the death their right to say it. The right to protest, petition, assembly, and have your voice heard — no matter how onerous, odious, or obnoxious your beliefs...
PROTESTS
fox40jackson.com

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to “shut down” Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#Legislature#Communist#American#Nepalese#Himalayan
MSNBC

Why Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during the last U.S. administration

After the National Archives confirmed on Friday that Donald Trump brought classified national security documents to Mar-a-Lago, the former president issued a long, rambling response, insisting the controversy was unimportant. But toward the end of the written tirade, the Republican added an unrelated thought, seemingly in passing. Trump was apparently...
POTUS
The Independent

Justin Trudeau says military intervention to stop trucker protest over vaccine mandates ‘not in the cards’

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said that he has no plan to send the military to assist the police in Ottawa in the “Freedom Convoy” protest.Police had previously said that Canada’s military may be needed to clear the anti-vaccine mandate protest, which has paralysed the capital for almost a week. Mr Trudeau said on Thursday during a press briefing that introducing the armed forces is “not in the cards right now.”Police Chief Peter Sloly said local law enforcement is overstretched and the city has considered various options to disband the protesters who have occupied city streets for six days in...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

The Independent

517K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy