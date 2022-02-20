Officer dies in California when helicopter slams into bay, hours after Miami Beach crash

Investigators in California were working Sunday to determine what caused a police helicopter to slam into Newport Bay, killing one officer and critically injuring another.

The crash Saturday came hours after another helicopter plummeted into the Atlantic Ocean not far from beachgoers in Miami Beach, injuring two people aboard the chopper.

In California, Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra said the helicopter "HB-1" was responding to reports of a disturbance in neighboring Newport Beach at about 6:30 p.m. local time. Officer Nicholas Vella, 44, a 14-year department veteran and married father of a daughter, died in the crash, Parra said.

"The Huntington Beach Police Department and the law enforcement community have lost an officer who was truly dedicated to his job, that was doing what he loved doing,” Parra said.

The name of the injured officer, a 16-year veteran of the force, was was not released. Both officers were licensed pilots, and Parra said he did not know which officer was flying the helicopter when it crashed in calm weather.

"We wanted to inform everyone that the second officer involved in last night’s crash has since been released from the hospital," police said in a Facebook post Sunday. "Thank you to our HB community & law enforcement family for the love & support you continue to show Officer Vella’s family & our Department."

Moments after the crash, an air traffic controller at John Wayne Airport radioed another police helicopter about HB-1.

"We lost radar contact along the shoreline,” the air traffic controller said, according to a recording of the conversation . “Are you able to proceed down there and take a look please?”

Seconds later the second helicopter reports that "it does appear that HB-1 did go down in the water."

The Federal Aviation Administration, in an email to USA TODAY, said it was investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA identified the helicopter as a McDonnell Douglas 500N. Parra said the department's helicopters undergo regularly scheduled maintenance.

"I don't know what occurred, but we are going to pull those in, they won't fly until we do the inspection," he said. "It's a dangerous occupation. Flying is dangerous. Law enforcement is extremely dangerous. You can't account for every issue."

DJ and record producer Justin Martin said he witnessed the crash from a nearby boat.

"It was directly above us spinning out of control.. crashed less than 150 feet from our boat... still shaken up from what we just saw.. crazy," Martin said in a Twitter post .

Huntington Beach, also known as "Surf City," contains 200,000 residents and more than 8 miles of beach just 35 miles south of Los Angeles. The police department includes about 230 officers and 150 civilian employees, and its Air Support Unit is contracted to serve Newport Beach and nearby Costa Mesa.

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize said it was a "truly heartbreaking time" for residents.

"The loss of an officer hits us all really hard," she said. "This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in every day to protect our community."

Hours earlier, surveillance video posted by Miami Beach Police on Twitter shows a helicopter crashing into the ocean amid dozens of people in the water. Two people in the helicopter were hospitalized in stable condition, the Miami Beach Police Department said.

The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed at about 1:20 p.m. "under unknown circumstances," according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash.

Contributing: Jeanine Santucci

