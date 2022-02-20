ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Norfolk State Blows out Coppin State in Baltimore

By HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

Special to HBCU Gameday by Ethan Briddell, Senior, Mount Oleasant High School

Coppin State knew they were in for a tough game at home against Norfolk State . Coppin State has only shot 38.5% from the field this season which is among the lowest in all of college basketball.

Norfolk State, known for their stellar defense in holding opponents to 36.7% from the field, ranks fourth in all of college basketball.

Early in the game, it looked like it was going to be a close one. Joe Bryant Jr. made a crucial jumper with 15 minutes into the first half and Norfolk State was up by one point.

Two minutes later after a foul on Dana Tate gave Coppin’s Kyle Cardaci two free throws that brought the game back within one point. Norfolk then went on a 12-1 run in the last four minutes of the half, putting the Spartans up 35-23 at the break.

Norfolk starts off hot to begin the second half. Joe Bryant Jr. and Jalen Hawkins hit back to back three pointers and Kris Bankston threw down a big dunk to put Norfolk State up 20 to early in the second half.

Over the course of the next eight minutes, Norfolk would go on a 26-13 run putting themselves up 30 with 10 minutes left to go in the game. The lead would prove to be too much for Coppin State and they would fall to Norfolk State 89-59.

Joe Bryant Jr. led Norfolk with 29 points, shooting 10-23 from the field and added on six rebounds and six assists. Norfolk held Coppin to 32.1% shooting from the field and 22.6% from three.

Coppin State loses its third game in a row while Norfolk State wins its third game in a row going up to 18-5 on the season. Their next game is against Morgan State on Monday, February 21st.

The post Norfolk State Blows out Coppin State in Baltimore appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

