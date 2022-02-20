ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

GHOST's PAPA EMERITUS II Is Getting His Own Deluxe Action Figure

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhost's Infestissumam-era vocalist Papa Emeritus II is getting his own Super7 deluxe action figure. The figure is 7" and features the unmasked version of Emeritus, as well as the fully-costumed version you see below with interchangeable stage accessories. "'Welcome Year Zero!' Super7 is honored to commemorate Papa Emeritus II...

metalinjection.net

