Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Looks So In Love in New, Enchanting Desert Photoshoot

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
After over a decade of marriage, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz still look so in love and their newest photoshoot is something out of a fairytale.

On Feb. 15, Keys posted a series of photos of her and Beatz in a desert, looking so in love and ethereal. She posted it with the caption, “Thank u 4 loving me Thank u 4 making me levitate.”

In the first photo, we see Keys and Beatz looking onward into the desert. Keys is wearing a white gown and statement earrings , while Beatz is wearing a multi-colored ensemble with a tweed blazer. In the second photo, we see Keys still looking out onto the desert while Beatz kisses her head. Then we get a full-body shot of the two before we end the slide with a photo of Keys embracing the wind.

Keys and Beatz have known each other for decades, all the way back to being teenagers. But they didn’t start dating until they were adults, eventually getting engaged in May 2010. They married two months later and welcomed their first son, Egypt Daoud, in Oct. 2010. They gave birth to another son, Genesis Ali, in Dec. 2014. Keys is also an incredible stepmom to Beatz children from previous relationships: Prince Nasir, 21, Kasseem, 16, and Nicole, 14.

They’ve been together for over 10 years now, and back in 2020, Keys told E Online that it’s crazy to them that it’s already been so long. “It feels like two years. It goes by so fast. We are so connected and we have such a beautiful bond.” She added that she can’t believe she gets to “wake up next to each other like, ‘What are you doing here? Whoa, I can’t believe I am with you, man!’ It feels really, really cool.”

Comments / 7

Wise Beyond My Years
2d ago

I'm so glad she stop wearing make up because she's so Beautiful to me in and out.She doesn't need any make up.

Reply(2)
10
Evalen Buckson
2d ago

That's because they are... people who zero in on everything they expect from one another ... take care of one another's needs... and in tune with each other 😜. literally... of course they are.one with easc other 👍✅👌💯😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘🤣🤣

Reply
2
