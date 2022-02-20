EUCLID Brings The Heavy With New Single "Iniquity"

Red-carpet fashion is back, courtesy of Adele. The "Oh My God" songstress brought glamor and flair to the 2022 BRIT Awards red carpet in a showstopping long-sleeved black velvet gown. The custom Giorgio Armani Privé creation featured a deep-V cut, a polka-dotted tulle neckline, and a matching tulle train that started as a tufted bow on her back and elegantly pooled to her feet. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and a diamond ring, plus some glam via a polished nude manicure and, of course, her signature cat eyeliner.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO