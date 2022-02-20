ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

EUCLID Brings The Heavy With New Single "Iniquity"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEuclid is working on their second full-length record, and in the...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Adele Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Red-Carpet Drama

Red-carpet fashion is back, courtesy of Adele. The "Oh My God" songstress brought glamor and flair to the 2022 BRIT Awards red carpet in a showstopping long-sleeved black velvet gown. The custom Giorgio Armani Privé creation featured a deep-V cut, a polka-dotted tulle neckline, and a matching tulle train that started as a tufted bow on her back and elegantly pooled to her feet. She accessorized with diamond drop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and a diamond ring, plus some glam via a polished nude manicure and, of course, her signature cat eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Oregonian

Kishi Bashi brings his light touch to a heavy subject with the Oregon Symphony

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, which led to the eviction and imprisonment of 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry into prison camps on U.S. soil. For many Americans, it’s another disgraceful episode of history. But for countless families with Japanese heritage, the repercussions lasted decades. It was not until 1988 that the Civil Liberties Act ordered reparations be paid to survivors of the camps.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy