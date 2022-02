Bobby Sherman certainly has one of the more interesting career pipelines. The once teen-idol made a bold shift in the 1970s, moving on from heart-breaker to heart saver. The teen idol rose to intense popularity in the late 1960s and early 1970s. However, he knew it wouldn’t last forever and used the momentum from his career to push him towards one of his true passions. In a 1998 interview with The Washington post, the star opened up about his decision to become a first responder.

