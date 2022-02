No one ever reads to the bottom of a club statement. It’s a bit like the terms and conditions. When that club statement is ‘Royals part company with Veljko Paunovic by mutual consent’, you can usually assume you’ve got all the information you need to know in the headline. Give or take a brief overview of his time in charge, complemented by a well-wishing quote from the CEO, the main message is ‘Pauno has left’.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO