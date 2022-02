Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO