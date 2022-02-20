ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA)

By Double Dividend Stocks
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA yields 10.93%, with a 13% 5-year dividend growth rate. Are you a value-oriented income investor or a growth-oriented income investor? Maybe you're a bit of both, like many income investors, looking for attractive income vehicles in a variety of styles. Some CEFs that we've covered in our articles can help...

seekingalpha.com

MySanAntonio

Allianz hedge fund implosion results in $4.2 billion charge

The price tag for one of the biggest trading debacles during the pandemic-fueled market meltdown of early 2020 is beginning to emerge. Allianz SE, facing multiple lawsuits and regulatory probes tied to the collapse that year of its Florida-based hedge funds, took an unprecedented, 3.7 billion-euro ($4.2 billion) charge to cover a settlement reached Friday morning with the vast majority of investors in the funds.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
Person
Nav
Seekingalpha.com

Liberty Latin America reports Q4 results

Liberty Latin America press release (NASDAQ:LILA): Q4 Adjusted OIBDA $470M (+10% Y/Y) Revenue of $1.28B (+16.4% Y/Y). Adjusted OIBDA margin of 36.7%. LLA 2022 Financial Guidance: P&E additions as a percentage of revenue at ~18%; adding or upgrading ~600,000 homes passed and adjusted FCF guidance of ~$250 million; ~25% Y/Y reported growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
#Closed End Fund#Equities
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Don't Buy Blackstone, Buy Patria Investments Instead

Successful asset management businesses create fortunes. Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor. I love asset management businesses. They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line. If you are able to...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

The companies have shown strong annual revenue growth in recent years. Merck has an attractive dividend that rewards long-term investors. Both stocks are competitively priced, presenting an opportunity for share growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (WH) CEO Geoff Ballotti on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 8:30 AM ET. Welcome to the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions].
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Allianz Controversy: What’s Going On With the Hedge Fund?

German financial giant Allianz SE (OTC:ALIZY) owes investors big, and it’s going into debt to pay them back. Allianz has been charged $4.2 billion to cover settlement costs tied to its Florida-based hedge funds. Ultimately, this price tag might just be the start. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s what...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Alibaba, Baidu affiliates land on U.S. Trade Rep's 'notorious markets' list

Many of the largest Chinese e-commerce companies found themselves in the sights of the U.S. Trade Representative, Thursday, due to their alleged roles in the buying and selling of counterfeit goods online. Affiliates of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), as well as PinDuoDuo (NASDAQ:PDD) were among those companies on the...
U.S. POLITICS
Seekingalpha.com

February's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 4.21%-Plus Yields

We're looking at a screening of dividend stocks that could be worthwhile for further exploration. Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often times aren't grabbing the headlines. They aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that's precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Main Street Stock: 6.1% Yield And Strong Dividend Growth

Main Street has started to pay special dividends again. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) continues to be a best-in-class business development firm that continuously outperforms for the benefit of its stockholders. According to preliminary fourth-quarter operating statistics, net asset value climbed by 4% QoQ. The business development company's payout, including the special dividend, was also out-earned by net investment income, and it could afford to give shareholders a sizable rise this year.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC: Future Growth With Sizable Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.
MARKETS

