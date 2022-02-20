ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 shell casings recovered, police investigating multiple shootings in Colorado Springs

By Kerjan Donovan
 2 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating several shootings Sunday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, one person called police after someone fired a gun into their bedroom window in the Stetson Ridge Apartments.

Two hours later, around 3:30 a.m., police were called to another shooting near the Single Barrel Bar on Stetson Hills Boulevard. A woman's car was damaged with several bullet holes.

The Single Barrel Bar is located about a half-mile away from the initial shooting.

Colorado Springs Police say there were no injuries reported, and that they believe the two incidents are connected. Police were able to connect the shootings based on witness statements and the "trajectory of the bullet from the shooting scene in the bar parking lot."

In total, officers recovered a total of eleven 0.40 caliber shell-casings from the scenes.

With the help of witness statements, officers say they have a possible suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

