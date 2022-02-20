ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Man found guilty in shooting death of Lawrence man

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UDI2_0eK10Zcj00

A 25-year-old man was convicted of killing a man he was trying to remove from his home.

Steven Drake was convicted Friday of killing 26-year-old Bryce Holladay in September 2017. Drake was charged with first-degree murder but the jury convicted him on the lesser charge. Drake testified during the trial that he shot Holladay in self-defense as he was trying to get Holladay to leave his duplex. He testified that Holladay was stealing from the home and was violent.

Prosecutors said Drake shot Holladay with premeditation, citing texts he sent to other people saying he was going to shoot Holladay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
KNSS Radio

Police: Arrest made in Wichita double homicide

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested Brandon Prouse Jr., 20, of Wichita on two counts of 1st-degree murder stemming from a shooting that fatally injured Bonnie Galloway, 38, of Wichita and 30-year-old Connor O’Callaghan, 30, of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Self Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
933
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy