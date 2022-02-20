ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead in overnight shooting near Benton Boulevard

By Mike Coutee
FOX4 News Kansas City
Update: Upon further investigation, medical examiners found a gunshot wound on the body of the motorcyclist and the case is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz of Omaha, Nebraska.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043, or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department says a motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

According to police, the driver of a burnt orange Harley Davidson was traveling north on Benton Boulevard Sunday before 3:00 a.m.

The driver went straight at the roundabout at St. John Avenue. The driver went up onto the curb, lost control, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the driver was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

