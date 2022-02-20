LIVE AT 9 a.m.: MSUM Tennis vs. SCSU

FARGO — If North Dakota State wants the second seed in the upcoming Summit League men's basketball tournament, the Bison need some help. Saturday's 85-71 home loss to Kansas City didn't just ruin Senior Day for three pillars of NDSU's program — Rocky Kreuser, Sam Griesel and Tyree Eady — it also took the Bison's playoff seeding largely out of their hands. Had the Bison beat the Roos, a victory this weekend at North Dakota would've given NDSU second place behind league unbeaten South Dakota State and the No. 2 seed in Sioux Falls.

FARGO, ND ・ 13 HOURS AGO