Environment

NWS: Chilly, sunny Sunday before a mixed week of rain and sun

By Raga Justin
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

A chillier, sunny Sunday is on the horizon before temperatures begin to warm...

www.ctpost.com

22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Strong winter storm expected to move in by Sunday

WINTER STORM WATCH in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning for the West Glacier Region. Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Rapidly falling temperatures could cause a flash freeze on roads Sunday evening. WINTER STORM...
ENVIRONMENT
Austin Daily Herald

Wintery mix, snow expected with system

A system expected to start showing late tonight, will bring a chance for a wintery mix and measurable snow through into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, snow and freezing rain is expected to start falling before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by snow between 1-5 a.m. That snow could become mixed with sleet after 5 a.m..
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week

A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches at lower elevation, with 12 to 24 inches possible in the mountains and over Marias Pass. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts during the day on Saturday could lead to significant blowing and drifting of the falling and or fallen snow along and west of the United States Highway 89 corridor, especially west of Browning along United States Hwy 2.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
WBAY Green Bay

WINTER STORM LATE MONDAY & TUESDAY

Late Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for several rounds of accumulating snow, sleet, freezing rain, or freezing drizzle. Brisk northeasterly winds could lead to some blowing and drifting snow across the region as well. Temperatures on Monday will only be in the 20s...
ENVIRONMENT

