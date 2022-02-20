ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys mock draft: 7-round 2022 draft projection and analysis

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason coming off another crushing disappointment in the playoffs. At a time when limited cap space means constraints in free agency, the Cowboys’ needs can only be addressed through the 2022 NFL Draft .

There are plenty of weaknesses on this roster, both immediate and long-term concerns. Even if the Cowboys navigate around the NFL salary cap and create some room, it won’t be enough to add impact talent. Fortunately, coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore keep proving they can get the most out of young players.

Before we dive into our Dallas Cowboys mock draft, let’s examine their 2022 picks.

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2022

  • 1st round : 24th overall
  • 2nd round: 56thth overall
  • 3rd round: 88th overall
  • 4th round: 126th overall
  • 5th round: 165th and 178th overall
  • 6th round: 201st overall

Let’s dive into our Cowboys mock draft, addressing key needs with some exciting names.

Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Build the trenches, strengthen the defense

The Dallas Cowboys offensive line dominated at the line of scrimmage for years. However, left tackle Tyron Smith displayed signs of decline and left guard Connor Williams drew penalties at an alarming rate in 2021. Considering the heavy investment made in Dak Prescott , we expect Dallas to draft an offensive lineman early in 2022.

Defensively, fans should be excited about this group next season. Quinn is back calling plays and mentoring young defenders. Plus, Micah Parsons will likely become a Defensive Player of the Year favorite in 2022 with Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence also playing at a high level. However, there are clear needs (safety, defensive tackle linebacker) on this side of the ball.

We do keep the BPA philosophy in mind with our Cowboys mock draft, but the board fell nicely to address key needs.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Cowboys, check out #DallasCowboys rumors, rankings, and news here .

1st round, 24th overall: Kenyon Green, iOL, Texas A&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rdxYO_0eK0zOEf00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Connor Williams played relatively well in 2021, he also served as a source of frustration. Across 948 snaps this past season, per Pro Football Focus , he drew the second-most penalties (15) in the NFL. We saw far too often how costly those penalties can be, often wiping out big plays. Because of it, Dallas needs to think about replacing him.

Kenyon Green is an ideal fit. The 6-foot-4 guard spent his entire life in Texas, attending Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas and later becoming a two-time Consensus All-American for Texas A&M. He also brings a lot of traits that the Cowboys will love.

One huge skill in his bag of tricks is his versatility. Green played both guard and tackle spots at Texas A&M, displaying effectiveness at nearly every position. There are still some raw elements to his game that need to be refined, but interior offensive lineman with this combo of size, explosiveness and versatility doesn’t come around often. He’s really the perfect piece to begin a Cowboys mock draft.

2nd round, 56th overall: Travis Jones, iDL, Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RixNX_0eK0zOEf00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

When Quinn kicked Lawrence inside with Parsons and Randy Gregory serving as edge rushers, Dallas wreaked havoc in the backfield. Unfortunately, Gregory is a free agent and the Cowboys like moving Parsons around the field. Because of it, Lawrence will spend a majority of his snaps at defensive end and that creates a more pressing need on the interior.

Enter Travis Jones. The 6-foot-5 and 333 lb. defensive tackle is a boulder on the inside. Offensive linemen struggled to move him throughout the 2021 season and he consistently showcased the ability to collapse the pocket (25 pressures, 21 run stops).

He is exactly the kind of player Dallas needs fighting on the inside. Opponents will be so focused on stopping Lawrence and Parsons that a lone guard or center will be tasked with blocking Jones. He might not record sacks, but his ability to eat up the inside rushing lane and force the opposing quarterback towards the edge is just what the Cowboys want.

3rd round, 88th overall: Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq0NR_0eK0zOEf00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While the Cowboys draft history is highlighted with picks from Power 5 programs, the organization isn’t afraid to stray from that approach. It takes a unique talent, especially when drafting an FCS player on Day 2. Fortunately, this pick both fills a need and takes BPA in Round 3.

An All-State quarterback in high school, Troy Andersen went to Montana State as a running back and played on both sides of the ball. After being named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year, thanks to his two-way ability, Andersen played quarterback for the Bobcats in 2018 and earned first-team All-Big Sky honors. In his final, he served as team captain and starred at linebacker.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl, previewing offseasons for every team

Needless to say, this is a 6-foot-4 athlete with unique traits. He recorded 67 stops in 2021, a ridiculous total regardless of the competition. He’ll fit in nicely into a 4-3 defense, potentially giving Dallas more chances to put Parsons on the edge. While Andersen still needs to learn the finer points of the position, the Cowboys’ coaching staff would be great for him.

4th round, 126th overall: Kerby Joseph, FS, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNEu1_0eK0zOEf00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rounding out the top picks in our Cowboys mock draft is a playmaking safety. Kerby Joseph did everything for Illinois, covering ground and showing unmatched ball skills in the air. Making plays in coverage is his specialty, but the 6-foot-1 safety is also more than willing to get physical against the run. While he doesn’t bring top speed to the table, Joseph’s playmaking ability would be a welcome addition playing behind Diggs.

Addressing remaining Dallas Cowboys needs

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Cowboys can target positions like edge rusher, wide receiver and tight end. While there are more risks here, Dallas can land someone ready to contribute immediately.

  • 5th round, 165th overall: Isaiah Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
  • 5th round, 178th overall: Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
  • 6th round, 201st overall: Kyle Phillips, WR, UCLA

Let us know what you think of our Dallas Cowboys mock draft and who you want to see the team draft.

