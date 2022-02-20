ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Homeless pets from Louisiana arrive in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xr6yk_0eK0zMTD00

RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly 200 cats and dogs boarded a flight to Virginia this weekend to relieve crowded animal shelters in the South.

The Richmond SPCA partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to fly 180 animals from Louisiana to Manassas Saturday to give them a second chance at finding a forever home.

The animals headed to shelters in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey in hopes of finding every animal a loving family.

Richmond SPCA's Tabitha Treloar said the four dogs and nine cats that arrived at the shelter will first receive a check-up by a veterinarian.

"We'll develop treatment plans if any of them have any signs of illness," Treloar explained. "Then of course they will be spayed and neutered — and then they will be made available for adoption."

Treloar said the dogs and cats will be available for adoption soon. Click here for more information.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Comments / 22

Betty Melendez
2d ago

James White. So sad you have no empathy for these animals. They are Gods furry children. If you really feel this way, hope you have to answer for your feelings at the pearly gates. The gatekeeper may feel you need to be put down for the way you feel.

Reply
13
Fred Taylor
2d ago

they spread out around the whole country instead of putting them down,, respect few great things that's being done

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
Richmond, VA
Pets & Animals
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Manassas, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cats And Dogs#Dog#Richmond Spca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WTVR CBS 6

WATCH: Street takeover gets attention of local mayor

A dangerous street takeover in Arizona was caught on camera on Sunday at a busy Scottsdale intersection. The group stopped traffic while cars were spinning out of control, putting lives at risk, and shots fired were reported. Mayor David Ortega says this type of behavior will not be tolerated.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy