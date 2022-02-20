ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bane goes first, and exits early while Towns wins All-Star 3-Point Contest. Dunk contest was rough

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuqBt_0eK0zKhl00

CLEVELAND (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns gave big men everywhere something to shoot for.

Minnesota's 7-footer became the first center to win the 3-Point Shooting Contest, defeating seven guards during the NBA's All-Star Saturday and providing a memorable moment on a night the dunk contest barely got off the ground.

Towns, who has spent his entire career proving doubters wrong about his range, posted a 29 — the highest total in the competition — during the final round to defeat Atlanta's Trae Young and Luke Kennard of the Los Angeles Clippers, who tied for second with 26 each.

New York's Obi Toppin won the four-person dunk contest, scoring a 47 out of 50 in the final round by putting the ball between his legs in the air, touching it off the backboard and re-directing it through the rim.

Golden State's Juan Toscano-Anderson was second as the dunk contest, once a marquee event that at times trumped the All-Star Game, fell flat.

A trio of Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, won the Skills Challenge.

After his surprising 3-point win, Towns accepted his trophy at mid-court and immediately turned toward Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal sitting courtside in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“I told you Shaq,” Towns said. “Vegas got the odds wrong.”

Towns was considered, well, a long shot among a field of shot makers that included Young, Kennard, New Orleans' CJ McCollum, Brooklyn’s Patty Mills, Toronto’s Fred VanVleet, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

“I wanted to prove I was the best shooting big man in the world, and now I got the trophy to prove it,” Towns said.

There have been other big men crowned 3-point champions, but Kevin Love (2012) and Dirk Nowitzki (2006) are considered power forwards.

“I think this is a nice little thing to put on that résumé,” Towns said. “Big man hasn’t won in 10 years, and, of course, 10 years ago, a decade ago, who won it? The Wolves. It’s coming back home where it belongs.”

The dunk contest started with some promise and fizzled fast.

Orlando's Cole Anthony caused a stir when he swapped his sneakers for a pair of Timberland boots and then dunked in them with an assist from his father, former NBA guard Greg Anthony.

Toppin said all the participants are great dunkers who wanted to put on a show, and they all were encouraging each other.

“When Cole missed those two first ones with the Timbs on, I was like no those Timbs are heavy," Toppin said. “I was like, we got to boost his energy up. I was trying to get everybody on their feet.”

It worked, momentarily.

But Anthony couldn't complete his second dunk in three tries and he was eliminated along with Houston's Jalen Green, who also struggled while trying to impress a panel of Hall of Fame judges — Julius Erving, Isiah Thomas, David Robinson, Clyde Drexler and Dominique Wilkins.

The hometown Cavs added another moment to their impressive season by winning the re-formatted Skills Challenge, which pitted teams and not individual players.

Garland, Mobley and Allen teamed up to outperform Team Antetokounmpo — MVP Giannis and his brothers Thanasis and Alex — and a rookie trio of Detroit's Cade Cunningham, Toronto's Scottie Barnes and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey.

Mobley, a leading candidate for rookie of the year honors, sealed the win by making a half-court shot on his first attempt, allowing the Cavs to close the segment of the contest in 5.5 seconds and defeat Team Rooks.

The Cavs started the shooting competition off target as Allen, hardly known for his outside touch, made just two shots in 30 seconds. However, Garland brought Cleveland back — and brought their crowd to life — scoring 21 points.

However, the Cavs came out of the relay portion tied with Team Antetokounmpo for second place and needed Garland to win a shoot-off with Thanasis to place Cleveland in the final.

After Cunningham drained his 47-footer in 9.9 seconds, Mobley calmly stepped into his winning shot.

“He’s one of a kind,” Allen said of his 20-year-old teammate. “Defense, offense and now half court. The whole league knows Evan by now. If they’ve ever driven to the paint, they definitely know him, so the NBA should know him by now.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously blames Stephen Curry for awful Slam Dunk Contest

The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was ultimately a disaster, with fans leaving the event feeling less than impressed by this year’s display. The Slam Dunk Contest has been trending downwards ever since the battle between Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon in 2016, and one NBA star seems to think he knows why. Milwaukee Bucks’ MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously suggested that Stephen Curry was the cause for the collapse of the Dunk Contest, claiming that the Warriors’ star “changed the game,” via NBA on TNT.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Evan Mobley
ABC4

Rudy Gobert gets three dunks, while Steph Curry sets All-Star Game record

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert scored six points and had six rebounds in his third NBA All-Star Game appearance, but Steph Curry stole the show. Curry hit 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two shy of the All-Star Game record, while LeBron James hit a one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over […]
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo On Meeting Michael Jordan For The First Time: "I Saw Him When He Came Out And I Was Kind Of Like In Shock… Arguably The Best Player To Ever Play The Game."

Michael Jordan is a true icon of the game. Jordan helped popularize the NBA to an extent it had never seen before and established himself as the greatest player of all time with his style of play and his accomplishments. Jordan was a massive inspiration to many NBA players today, including the reigning NBA Finals MVP.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State#Hall Of Fame
The Spun

There’s Reportedly Some Developing Drama With The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Michael Jordan Shows Love To Luka Doncic And Karl-Anthony Towns

Luka Doncic and Karl-Anthony Towns are both exciting young talents that got selected for this year's All-Star game in Cleveland. Karl-Anthony Towns is quite possible the best shooting big man ever, and Luka Doncic is a hyper versatile player who has earned comparisons to LeBron James. It is clear that...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors about to get surprising boost to their lineup?

The 42-17 Golden State Warriors have a message for their opponents: “This isn’t even my final form.”. In a report relayed on a recent episode of the “Locked On Warriors” podcast, The Mercury News’ Dieter Kurtenbach revealed that Warriors center James Wiseman is expected to return to the lineup on March 1. Wiseman has not played all season after undergoing meniscus surgery on his right knee.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

290
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy