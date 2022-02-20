Flood Warning issued for Guernsey by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-20 20:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-21 05:17:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC059-211030- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0016.000000T0000Z-220221T1017Z/ /CDIO1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.220220T0845Z.220221T0417Z.NO/ 828 PM EST Sun Feb 20 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL...alerts.weather.gov
