Flood Warning issued for Tuscarawas by NWS
Effective: 2022-02-21 20:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-26 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC157-221600- /O.EXT.KPBZ.FL.W.0008.000000T0000Z-220226T1600Z/ /URVO1.1.ER.220217T2239Z.220219T0645Z.220226T1000Z.NO/ 812 PM EST Mon Feb 21 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL...alerts.weather.gov
