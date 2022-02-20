ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

Flood Warning issued for Coshocton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-22 10:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 22:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. OHC031-230345- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.W.0009.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /CSHO1.1.ER.220218T0054Z.220218T1000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 1041 AM EST Tue Feb 22 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

