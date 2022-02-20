ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League title race has finally regained its intrigue as Man City falter | Jonathan Wilson

By Jonathan Wilson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Kzi2_0eK0z95100

As if from nowhere a title race has appeared. Manchester City’s 12-point lead is down to six which means that if Liverpool win their game in hand and if Liverpool win at the Etihad Stadium in April, the two clubs could be level on points.

City are still in the better position, particularly given they have not lost a league game at home against Liverpool under Pep Guardiola. But what had started to look like a procession has, quite unexpectedly, regained a sense of intrigue.

It is an indication of how dominant City had come to appear that this feels surprising. Liverpool, after all, have won 11 of their past 14 Premier League matches. In any previous era, that would have been obvious title-winning form. Drawing at Tottenham and Chelsea and losing by a single goal at Leicester should not be a wobble from which there is no coming back.

Related: We didn’t need to lose to know how tough title defence is, says Guardiola

That is a wider concern: it is always tempting for English football to congratulate itself because it has not gone the way of many European leagues and become a monopoly, but it is still troubling if winning the title means having to pick up at least 95 points. That is not the sign of a league that is providing healthy competition on a regular basis. That those are the standards is down in part to the genius of Jürgen Klopp and Guardiola, but also to a broken financial structure.

More immediately, though, what is striking is that the expectation had been that Liverpool would wobble in January and February as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané went to the Africa Cup of Nations – not just for the two league games they would miss but because there is always a risk after any tournament of emotional hangover. That the pair faced each other in the final could have heightened that; it took a lot of England’s players until late autumn to begin to find their rhythm again after the European Championship. So far, though, there has been no indication at all that either is suffering any kind of reaction.

In that, it helps that the great front three now has backup. Diogo Jota had already given one extra option, but Luis Díaz has settled remarkably quickly. Playing for Klopp looks complicated; it must take players time to learn the pressing schema and assimilate the patterns but, as Klopp has said, Díaz looked a Liverpool player from the moment he first stepped on the pitch for them.

The famous front three have scored four goals between them in the past two games without all being on the field together at any point. Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcântara have also both made significant contributions from the bench in the past week: little wonder Klopp speaks of this squad as the greatest he has had.

The danger for those hoping for a proper title race is that this becomes a two-team procession in the way 2018-19 was. Then a run of four draws in six games from the end of January to the beginning of March was enough for Liverpool to cede their advantage to City; Liverpool won their last nine league games of the season but could not get past City as they won their final 14. It was all very impressive, a great demonstration both of ability and nerve, but it was also, for the neutral, rather lacking in drama. A great title race, such as 1971-72 or 2011-12, demands fallibility.

The danger for those hoping for a proper title race is that this becomes a two-team procession in the way 2018-19 was

City had looked remorseless. The title race had seemed over less because it was inconceivable that Liverpool should embark on a winning run than because it seemed implausible City would drop enough points to let them back in. When a side wins 14 out of 16 games, it feels absurd to identify flaws, but perhaps in retrospect there have been hints that they were not quite so impermeable as they appeared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ZsjF_0eK0z95100
Pep Guardiola saw his Manchester City side fall to a late 3-2 defeat by Tottenham. Photograph: Andrew Yates/EPA

Leicester, in losing 6-3 to them , showed in the second half that City could still be vulnerable to counterattacks, that those balls played in behind the defensive line that have always been a potential vulnerability could still cause problems. Spurs were ruthless in exploiting that in Saturday’s 3-2 win , largely because City struggled to deal with Harry Kane as he dropped off the front line. He was a danger both with balls played on the turn to runners outside him and with his late runs.

The attacking nature of City’s full-backs means the sort of run from Son Heung-min that led to Tottenham’s opening goal is always a potential danger, but where City have been able to neutralise that is in the form of Rodri blocking the space Kane exploited to spring Son. Kane, for all the complaints that he should spend more time in the box, is exceptionally good at that. His relationship with Son is very close, but other sides may look at that, and the way James Maddison played against City, and see an opportunity.

Still, perspective is required. City still had the better expected goals (xG) against Tottenham. Not since the defeat against Brighton in the penultimate game of last season, by which point City’s focus had firmly switched to the Champions League, have City had a lower xG than their opponents in a league game. They remain an awesome force.

But there is, perhaps, at last, just a glitch in their relentlessness and, if Liverpool maintain their exceptional form, there may yet be some life in this season. At the very least a neutral can hope there is enough doubt that that game on 9 April feels meaningful.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
James Maddison
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Thiago Alcântara
Person
Jordan Henderson
The Guardian

Analysis: what happens if Russia invades?

Exploiting its overwhelming superiority in land, sea and air forces, Russia is expected to attack simultaneously on several fronts, from the north-east, the Donbas and Crimea. Ground troops in Belarus, backed by airstrikes, would spearhead a lightning drive south to seize the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine’s encircled army would be forced, in theory, to surrender.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Man City#Manchester City#Tottenham#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Jamal Edwards obituary

Jamal Edwards, who has died suddenly aged 31, was a music entrepreneur whose online video platform SBTV has more than 1 million subscribers and collaborates with some of the world’s biggest musical names. From a small acorn, filming his friends at school in west London on a cheap mobile...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy