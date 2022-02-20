ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

Huntington Beach police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer and injuring another

By Michelle Mendez, ABC News
 2 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — One police officer was killed and another was injured after a police helicopter crashed on Saturday into the water near Newport Beach in California.

The helicopter crashed at about 6:30 p.m. local time, as two officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were responding to nearby Newport Beach, the department said.

"The helicopter crashed for reasons that we're not certain of," Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra told reporters late Saturday. "One of the officers, a 16-year veteran, was extricated and he went to a local hospital, or nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition, but he is doing okay. The other officer, a 14-year veteran, unfortunately and tragically passed away as a result of injuries sustained during the crash."

Officials identified the officer killed as Nicholas Vella, 44. The second officer was not identified.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff's Department major accident reconstruction team are investigating the incident.

"I don't have details on what potentially caused the aircraft to become disabled," Parra said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. ABC News' Izzy Alvarez contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WDBO

Police: Winter Park wedding guest fatally shot by officer shoved people, grabbed woman’s neck

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after a police officer shot and killed a man at Winter Park’s new library and events center. Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, police started getting 911 calls from partygoers about someone starting fights at a wedding celebration. Police said one of the callers said a man was “grabbing people by the neck” and “shoving people to the floor.”
WINTER PARK, FL
WDBO

I-95 reopens after pedestrian dies in crash in Volusia County

Troopers have released new details about a deadly crash on I-95 near Ormond Beach. Investigators said a pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck along the interstate early Tuesday. According to an incident report, a man driving southbound on I-95 crashed his 2003 Pontiac sedan into the...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Georgia couple's family sues over fatal Amtrak derailment

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — The family of a Georgia couple who were on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary when they died in an Amtrak train derailment in Montana has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway, which owns the tracks. The lawsuit,...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights "chose to do nothing" as a fellow officer squeezed the life out of Floyd, a prosecutor said in her closing argument Tuesday. Defense attorneys countered that the officers were too inexperienced, weren't trained properly and did not willfully violate Floyd's rights.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Federal charges against 3 cops in Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Three former officers who were with Derek Chauvin as he pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck are on trial on federal charges alleging they violated the Black man's civil rights. Prosecutors have said J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao stood by as Chauvin slowly killed Floyd in front of them.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDBO

Armed police at Amsterdam Apple Store, armed person inside

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — Armed police gathered Tuesday evening outside the Apple Store in Amsterdam and said there was “an ongoing hostage situation” in the shop on one of the Dutch capital's most popular squares. Amsterdam police said in a tweet that “somebody with...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

