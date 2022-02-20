ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Siouxland Youth Hockey Association, parents raise money for expansion

By Nikolas Wilson
 2 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The IBP Ice Center was built back in 1997. Both Siouxland Youth Hockey Association board members and hockey parents say it’s time for an upgrade.

The Siouxland Youth Hockey Association has more than 200 players competing in their ongoing mites tournament; however, their facility has just four locker rooms.
Association board member Jodi Netley says the compact facility is not good enough for large tournaments.

“We’re running out of space here at the IBP and we would love to be able to continue to host tournaments like this and bring in more people and more revenue for the city of Sioux City,” Netley said.

The hockey association has created makeshift locker rooms with curtains to make up for the small space.
Heather Borkowski has three kids involved in youth hockey. She says the number of players keeps getting bigger and the facilities can’t keep up.

“We definitely need more room,” Borkowski said. “We have tons of kids sharing locker rooms. We have groups now that are 50+ kids sharing locker rooms. It gets to be pretty packed.”

The association does not have a dedicated high school locker room. Meanwhile, the girls locker room is a converted equipment room, but, Borkowski says better facilities will help grow the game in Siouxland.

“Siouxland Youth Hockey is a great organization,” Borkowski said. “They work with so many kids. I feel like if we had more space, more facilities, we would keep kids in it longer.”

The association hopes to raise $1.4 million to expand their facilities. They have raised $1.1 million so far.

