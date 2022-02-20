ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrival Of Stormy Weather Pattern Will Include New Chances For Snow

By Joe Lombardi
 2 days ago
The arrival of a stormy weather pattern will include new chances for snow this week.

Two more cross-country storms are expected to move from the west to the east this week, according to AccuWeather.com .

Sunday, Feb. 20 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values in the mid teens, according to the National Weather Service.

Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 21 will be sunny with a moderation in temperatures as the high reaches the mid to upper 40s.

The stormy weather pattern will arrive on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22 on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 50s. Rain will become likely starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

After a cloudy start, skies will gradually becoming mostly sunny on Wednesday, helping the high temperature climb to the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Thursday, Feb. 24 will be mostly cloudy with a drop in temperatures, as the high will be only in the mid 30s.

There will be a chance of a mix of snow and rain starting in the early afternoon Thursday, followed by the likelihood of snow Thursday night. It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

More wintry precipitation is expected during the day on Friday, Feb. 25. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s and a mix of snow and rain is expected during the day.

Snow will become likely Friday night before skies become clear overnight leading into Saturday, Feb. 26.

Possible snowfall accumulations are also uncertain for the Friday event due to the duration and strength of the storm system.

Daily Voice

