Los Alamitos, CA

California 5th-grade parents upset over camp sleeping arrangements; school investigating

By Sandra Mitchell, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

LOS ALAMITOS, Ca. ( KTLA ) – A group of parents at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos, California, are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning about sleeping arrangements at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County.

According to the parents, their fifth-grade girls said that some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” said parent Suzy Johnson.

Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed that the camp’s staffers are placed “in cabins they identify with,” and said this policy was in accordance with California law.

The parents said they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are upset that the school district did not let them know about the camp policy.

A spokesperson for the school district told KTLA that all complaints and concerns will be taken seriously. The district has also launched an investigation.

Parents now say they just want others to be informed of the policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my child home,” said Johnson.

Allen Houston-Bey
2d ago

I hope that this sheds light into the fact that since this transgender movement has started. All kinds of creeps and creepy situations have made the news. The government is catering to them as if straight children or people no longer matter. STRAIGHT LIVES MATTER(S.L.M.).

KD Joerg
2d ago

Adult males, and I don’t care what gender they identify with, should never be placed in housing with young girls. What was wrong with the school district. Place the adults with adults then, but not young children. How would you explain the abuse that could’ve occurred to those children and the mental trauma they would’ve had to live with forever. As a school board, your job is to protect the children in your care, not pander to the gender dysphoria of adults.

