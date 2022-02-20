ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Healthy Living: Making it Through Winter

erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the constant snow and cold weather has you feeling in...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Outside with Charlie: Trekking through winter

Forests are coated with snow. It’s cold and sometimes windy. Is this a good time of year for hiking?. Winter in our forests offers continued outdoor adventures. With the right winter gear hiking on snow-covered trails is a whole different experience than summer and autumn treks. A quiet, cold, snowy forest is a wonderful place to explore.
HOBBIES
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Epidural Stimulation

For the past decade, researchers have studied the impact of epidural stimulation – a small amount of electrical current applied to the spine on people with a spinal cord injury. It’s a technology that has gotten even better over the past few years, and now some patients are achieving...
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

Healthy Living: OptiLight for Dry Eyes

Nearly 16 million adults are living with dry eye disease in the United States. It’s a condition that occurs when your tears are unable to produce adequate lubrication for your eyes, causing them to become dry and feel an itchy and burning sensation. Over-the-counter drops can provide temporary relief,...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Wolf experts warn of ‘extremely abnormal’ behaviour of animal in Minnesota

Experts are warning the public about the “extremely abnormal” behaviour of one wolf in Minnesota, after a group encountered the creature and it showed absolutely no fear of their loud snowmobiles.Inside the  218,00-acre Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota, close to the Canadian border, University of Minnesota-led group the Voyageurs Wolf Project captured photos of a wolf that came within five feet of a group of snowmobiles.“The wolf seemed unalarmed, did not appear to exhibit fear of people or the snowmobiles, and just sauntered/lingered in the area,” read a post from the group on Facebook, with pictures of the animal plus...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthy Living#Moths
Tacoma News Tribune

‘What the heck is this?’ Ice fisherman reels in rare ‘golden’ fish at Minnesota lake

Lifelong fisherman Rick Konakowitz wasn’t quite sure himself, even as one hung from the end of his fishing rod, he told McClatchy News. It was around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Minnesota angler reeled the rare fish out of frozen Clear Lake, near the town of New Ulm. He was aiming to catch crappie or walleye, but what came out of the ice was strange and vibrant, a kind of fish he’d never even heard of, much less seen.
HOBBIES
Republic

Hunting for shed antlers now helps to inform for next fall

You might be a little early if you head out shed antler hunting now, but you also might be the bird who gets the worm. Bucks, male deer, shed their antlers each year. This typically happens from December to May, but the majority of bucks drop their antlers between late January and early March. Meaning right now is the prime time.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: Signs of heart disease

February is American Heart Month and there is no better time to discuss and raise awareness about heart disease. The major risk factors for heart disease are diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, smoking, physical inactivity and obesity. Unfortunately heart disease also has a genetic predisposition. The term heart disease...
BRISTOL, CT
Outdoor Life

Video: Fisherman Accidentally Drags His Buddy—and Their Shelter—Across the Ice

“It’s the little things in life,” people will tell you—generally emphasizing an appreciation of the small daily details that we often forget or ignore. Well, it’s also the little things that can make for some of our most memorable experiences. The guys in this video intended to have a relaxing and, sure, hopefully exciting day of fishing. But simply forgetting to un-hitch the tow-sled shelter resulted in something that they’ll (hopefully) be able to laugh about for years.
HOBBIES
WNEP-TV 16

The Secret To Healthy Indoor Plants In Winter

With your household heat blasting in the cold months the air gets extremely dry. Some of your favorite house plants do not do well in these conditions. Paul shares some tips on how to keep you plants thriving in these dry conditions. |One way is to fill up a container of water and keep it next to your plants. This will help with humidity issues.
GARDENING
SCNow

LIVE HEALTHY HARTSVILLE: We all need a healthy heart

This February marks the 58th consecutive American Heart Month. Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States. During this month we try to focus our attention on ways to keep our families and communities healthier and free from heart disease. A healthy heart is...
HARTSVILLE, SC
New Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: How sweating at a wedding saved a woman's life

Sharon Corlette, of Plainville, was 68 years old in May of 2015 when her son got married. She was on the dance floor, having a good time, when her sister noticed something. “She said I was sweating profusely. I didn’t even realize it or think that it was anything abnormal,” Corlette explained. Shortly after the wedding, Corlette began noticing a strange feeling while exercising. “After one or two minutes, I would feel a funny sensation – almost like a hole in my chest.”
PLAINVILLE, CT
WGNtv.com

Easy-to-make healthy recipes using buckwheat

Buckwheat is a highly nutritious whole grain that many consider to be a superfood and today we’re learning some healthy recipes using Lil Bucks. It’s the first sprouted buckwheat brand based right here in Chicago. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder and CEO of Lil Bucks Emily Griffith.
CHICAGO, IL
The Bulletin

UCFS Healthy Living: Your child's dental health

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) recommends that all children establish a dental home no later than a child’s first birthday. Dentists play an integral role in a child’s oral health by providing anticipatory guidance to families, restorative and preventative treatment, as well as to have a place for parents and children to turn if there is ever a dental emergency. It is recommended that children visit the dentist’s office every six months for a cleaning, exam and application of fluoride varnish.
BEND, OR
WKRC

Swapping a few foods in a healthy diet could help you live longer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Many people's healthy eating habits have taken a hit during the pandemic. A new study says a few simple swaps can add up to some big results. The study in PLOS Medicine says these changes could add 10 years to your life expectancy, especially for those with chronic health problems, such as diabetes.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy