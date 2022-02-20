Troopers: 2 killed, 1 injured in Georgetown Co. rollover crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday in Georgetown County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a driver and front-seat passenger of a Chevrolet SUV are dead after the vehicle struck a ditch and overturned Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County.

A passenger in the backseat sustained injuries and was taken to an area hospital, Pye said.

The crash was reported around 5:35 p.m. after the SUV, headed north on Dunbar Road ran off the right side of the roadway before striking the ditch near Browns Ferry Highway.

The victims’ names are not identified at this time.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

