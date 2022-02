A new teaser trailer for Young Justice: Phantoms reveals the time frame for when the new season will return to HBO Max. The first half of Season 4 wrapped up in December, with a number of different storylines still hanging in the balance. Superboy was believed to be dead, though that's up for debate after a new clue was revealed, Beast Boy is still in need of an intervention for his depression, and Zatanna and her students have taken on the responsibility of sharing hosting duties for Doctor Fate. Now, a teaser trailer reveals Young Justice: Phantoms will make its return this spring.

