Waterloo, IA

Deadly Levels Of Carbon Monoxide Found At Hippodrome

By Kerri Mac
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The spotlight is on this Waterloo venue after a recent monster truck rally caused nearly 80 people to go to the hospital. We previously reported that on the evening of Saturday, February 12th, the National Cattle Congress hosted a monster truck event called Waterloo IA Monster Truck Chaos. Several...

ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

