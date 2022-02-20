ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

20 grams of meth seized in Darke County traffic stop

By Katie Shatsby
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County deputies found 20 grams of methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on Saturday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies located a gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 7600 block of Greenville Celina Road around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The DCSO reported the vehicle had pulled into a couple of nearby businesses and appeared to act suspiciously.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and began investigating with a Darke County K-9, said the DCSO. The K-9 had an alert on the vehicle which led to the possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

According to the DCSO, the 47-year-old driver of the vehicle was transported to the Darke County Jail.

