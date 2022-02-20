20 grams of meth seized in Darke County traffic stop
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County deputies found 20 grams of methamphetamine along with other drug paraphernalia in a vehicle on Saturday.
According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies located a gray 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer on the 7600 block of Greenville Celina Road around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19.Overnight SWAT standoff in Dayton
The DCSO reported the vehicle had pulled into a couple of nearby businesses and appeared to act suspiciously.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and began investigating with a Darke County K-9, said the DCSO. The K-9 had an alert on the vehicle which led to the possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
According to the DCSO, the 47-year-old driver of the vehicle was transported to the Darke County Jail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 4