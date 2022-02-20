Boys Basketball: Results, links and featured coverage for Sunday, Feb. 20

Since the start of the 2017-18 boys basketball campaign, there has not been a much bigger “rivalry” than NJ.com No. 8 Trenton Catholic and Nottingham. The two schools, which are separated by a mile in Hamilton Township, rarely play in the regular season. But they have very often met on the court at CURE Insurance Arena, in the Mercer County Tournament, including in two epic finals in 2018 and 2020.

MERCER COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO