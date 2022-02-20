ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Results, links and featured coverage for Sunday, Feb. 20

By Brandon Gould
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rules amended for winter sports in N.J. No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Piscataway, 4 p.m. No. 12 Colonia vs. Edison, 10 a.m. No. 13 Red Bank Catholic vs....

NJSIAA girls wrestling state championships: Final round results, 2022

A look at all the championship matches at the NJSIAA girls wrestling tournament in Phillipsburg. Be sure to check back throughout the day for our round-by-round coverage. 1-Olivia Klein, Paramus md. 3-Isabella Santos, Elizabeth, 12-0. 107. 1-Ahsia Torres, Perth Amboy p. 2-Theresa Zeppetelli, Bogota, 4:55. 114. 1-Ava Rose, Princeton p....
Cresskill over Becton - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy recorded a double double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as Cresskill won on the road, 50-35, over Becton. Julia Hasenstab sank four 3-pointers in her 13 points while Angelina Doto delivered 12 points for Cresskill (12-12), which led 28-19 at the half. Katie Reiner led all scorers...
Thomas Aquinas
Morristown over Morristown-Beard - Boys basketball recap

Nick Gleichmann scored 16 points to guide Morristown in its 73-37 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Finn Rodgers was the second-leading scorer for Morristown (16-4) with 15 points. Jaron Afuola led Moristown-Beard (2-18) with 13 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
North Hunterdon over Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Tommy Mazurkiewicz recorded 15 points and nine rebounds to lead North Hunterdon in a 61-44 win over Somerville in Somerville. North Hunterdon (6-18) led 36-19 at the half. Luke Martini added on 12 points and six rebounds for the Lions while Ryan Gilhooly posted 11 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Florence over Willingboro - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Loftin tallied 16 points with six assists and three steals while Madison Jobes posted 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Florence to a 45-17 win over Willingboro, in Willingboro. Yamilka Lazu-Delgado added on seven points and four rebounds for Florence (12-8). Willingboro fell to 3-17. The N.J. High...
Delaware Valley over Warren Hills - Girls basketball recap

Carol Anne Bredeson supplied 19 points for Delaware Valley in its 47-43 win against Warren Hills in Alexandria. Kaitlin O’Boyle was the second-leading scorer for Delaware Valley (11-15) with 13 points. Maddie Morgan posted 18 points for Warren Hills (12-12). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Trenton Catholic gets to 8th-straight Mercer County final, will face Trenton

Since the start of the 2017-18 boys basketball campaign, there has not been a much bigger “rivalry” than NJ.com No. 8 Trenton Catholic and Nottingham. The two schools, which are separated by a mile in Hamilton Township, rarely play in the regular season. But they have very often met on the court at CURE Insurance Arena, in the Mercer County Tournament, including in two epic finals in 2018 and 2020.
Boonton over Parsippany - Girls basketball recap

Jackie Cifelli compiled 17 points, four rebounds and one assist for Boonton in its 46-36 win over Parsippany in Parsippany. Amanda Tuohy logged 15 points, six boards, two assists and two blocks for Boonton (12-10). Georgia Kachulis piloted Parsippany (4-15) with 10 points. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Jefferson over Hackettstown - Boys basketball recap

Jake Studnick compiled 26 points for Jefferson in its 66-54 win against Hackettstown in Oak Ridge. Will Weihmiller generated 10 points as the second-leading scorer for Jefferson (16-5). Ethan Almeida turned in a game-high 28 points for Hackettstown (15-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Ocean Township over Barnegat - Boys basketball recap

Zayier Dean had 10 points, seven assists and four steals as Ocean Township defeated Barnegat, 50-38, in Oakhurst. Cord Birzin added 10 points with seven rebounds, while Justin McMahon had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for Ocean Township (5-19). For Barnegat (7-19), Shikeith Gordon led all scorers with...
Passaic Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap

Brian Whitney led with 26 points while Joe Ceragno added 11 more as Passaic Valley won at home, 62-34, over Fair Lawn. Passaic Valley (15-9) pulled away in the second quarter with a 17-6 run for a 26-14 lead at halftime, and never looked back. Fair Lawn is now 11-13.
West Morris over Chatham - Boys basketball recap

Sean Leonard poured in a game-high 23 points and grabbed six boards as West Morris finished strong for a 55-47 win over Chatham in Chatham. The hosts used a 21-12 run in the third quarter to cut an 11-point deficit to two. But West Morris outscored Chatham 18-12 in the final period to pull away.
