Soccer

The Tilehurst End Podcast: Veljko Paunovic Sacked

By Olly_Allen
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Saturday 4:55pm. Full-time: Preston 2-3 Reading. A first win in 13 games for the Royals. Saturday 5:25pm. Confirmed: Veljko Paunovic will leave Reading. In true Reading Football Club style, Paunovic’s managerial departure came...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

