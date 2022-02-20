ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel to allow in all tourists regardless of COVID vaccination status

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

JERUSALEM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Israel will begin allowing in all tourists regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 starting March 1, a statement from the prime minister’s office said on Sunday.

Entry into Israel will still require two PCR tests, one before flying in and one upon landing in Israel, the statement said.

Currently only COVID-19 vaccinated foreigners are allowed into Israel. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer)

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

A rare find: Archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old board game in Oman

Archaeologists working in Oman's Qumayrah Valley recently unearthed a rare artifact: a stone board game dating back some 4,000 years. The board features grid-like markings (possibly indicating fields) and holes for cups. It was found at a site near the village of Ayn Bani Saidah. The excavation is part of...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Covid#Jerusalem
studyfinds.org

Study of ancient fish bones shows Judeans ignored Torah’s non-kosher fish ban

ARIEL, Israel — Ancient Judeans often ate non-kosher fish around the time that such food was prohibited in the Bible, an Israeli study discovered. Researchers say the analysis of fish bones that are thousands of years old reveals the forbidden diet. These findings shed fresh light on the origin of dietary laws from the Torah that are still observed by many Jewish people today.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

These pathetic sanctions won’t hurt Putin. He’ll be laughing all the way to his dacha

Well, blow me down with a feather duster. That’s basically what the government has announced today: we are going to blow Vladimir Putin down with a feather duster. These aren’t meaningful sanctions. They are the bare minimum of what we should have done weeks ago, when Putin first announced that he did not respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. They are not a proper response to Putin’s declaration of independence for Donetsk and Luhansk and his sending in of troops. I don’t doubt that Putin is laughing his way to his dacha. His mocking sidekick Dmitry Medvedev said as much yesterday.
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Collection of 18,000 Ancient Egyptian ‘Notepads’ Discovered by Archeologists

Historians recently discovered the greatest set of historical Egyptian 'notepads' discovered since the 20th century. Experts have classified almost 18,000 written fragments of earthenware from the long-lost metropolis of Athribis in main Egypt, which some appear to originally had authored by pupils. Discovery of 18,000 Ancient Egyptian 'Notepads'. According to...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

325K+
Followers
287K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy