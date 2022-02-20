ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Elizabeth II Tests Positive for COVID-19, Receiving Medical Attention After ‘Mild’ Symptoms

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLbjm_0eK0rMBX00
Queen Elizabeth II Photo by David Hartley/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla revealed their own diagnoses.

The sovereign, 95, is “experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week,” Buckingham Palace announced via a statement on Sunday, February 20. “She will continue to receive medical attention and follow guidelines.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the England native had been “monitored” after the Prince of Wales, 73, and the Duchess of Cornwall, 74, both tested positive. She showed no symptoms at the time.

Charles, who previously battled COVID in March 2020, tested positive for a second time on February 10.

“This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a Clarence House statement read at the time. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Nearly four days later, Us confirmed that the Reading Room founder had also tested positive. In a statement, the palace noted that Camilla was self-isolating and following government guidelines.

Elizabeth previously received her first vaccination dose against the illness in January 2021 alongside her late husband, Prince Philip. (The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 at age 99.)

“[The shot] was very quick, and I’ve had lots of letters from people who have been very surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine,” the long-time monarch recalled during a February 2021 virtual meeting with U.K. health officials, per The Guardian. “And the jab — it didn’t hurt at all.”

She continued at the time: “Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important. I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves. I think it is remarkable how quickly the whole thing has been done and so many people have had the vaccine already.”

The regent celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, becoming the first ruler to mark 70 years on the throne after her February 1952 accession.

“As I look ahead with a sense of hope and optimism to the year of my Platinum Jubilee, I am reminded of how much we can be thankful for,” Elizabeth said via a February 5 statement. “These last seven decades have seen extraordinary progress socially, technologically and culturally that have benefitted us all; and I am confident that the future will offer similar opportunities to us and especially to the younger generations in the United Kingdom and throughout the Commonwealth.”

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince William Fury: Kate Middleton's Husband 'Sick' Of Prince Charles For Pushing 'Queen Camilla'? Duke Publicly Reacts To Queen Elizabeth's Wishes For Cornwall Couple

Prince William reportedly got "sick" of Prince Charles' royal advocacy. Prince William is one of the busiest members of the royal family as he usually represents the palace whenever Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles fail to do so. Aside from being the admirable husband of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge is also known as second in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth Confirmed Who She’d Like to Be Queen of England In a Shocking Public Statement

Queen Elizabeth II has remained low-key the past few months, but before her big day, she decided to drop a bombshell that answered everyone’s main question. On the eve of her Accession Day, where she’ll start to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June which marks her 70th year as a British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth shocked everyone when she finally confirmed she would like Duchess Camilla to be the next Queen once her son takes the throne, per People.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
The Independent

Prince Philip was a ‘Greek god’ who ‘showed off like mad’, says Lady Pamela Hicks

The Queen’s bridesmaid and former lady-in-waiting, Lady Pamela Hicks has revealed that Prince Philip used to “show off” around the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret when they were younger.Hicks, 92, who is the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, hosted a panel with her daughter, India Hicks called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” on Friday evening, discussing her life-long friendship with Her Majesty.The talk was to celebrate the 70th anniversary since the Queen acceded to the throne, which will be marked on Sunday 6 February.Lady Pamela is the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and the great-great-granddaughter of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Hrh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife To Do This At Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebration? Cambridge Couple To Reportedly Reunite With Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Edward And Sophie In March

Kate Middleton is said to take the spotlight again in June. Many people look up to Kate Middleton. Not only is she known for her classic beauty but she is also a woman of substance, who also has a talent for playing musical instruments. As a matter of fact, the...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Prince Charles Wants Prince William to Stand Up For Camilla Ahead of Prince Harry's Book Release

Royal fans are waiting with bated breath for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir — but the royal family is reportedly having a few reservations. Sources close to Prince Charles say that he's expecting the book to shine a not-so-flattering light on Camilla Parker Bowles and he's hoping that he can recruit Prince William to either help with some preemptive damage control or, at the very least, do his best to stay neutral as the book hits shelves.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
People

Queen Elizabeth Had a Poignant Reason to Give Her Blessing to 'Queen Camilla,' Says Royal Historian

Queen Elizabeth is "looking to the future" as she shares her wish for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne. In a message released on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her becoming monarch, the Queen, 95, said that "when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Heartbreak: Barack And Michelle Obama Joining Spotify Exodus? Sussex Couple Called 'Pathetic' And 'Irrelevant' After Criticizing Platform Over Alleged COVID-19 Misinformation

Royal experts reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's latest move against Spotify. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become favorite subjects of criticism since they confirmed their relationship in 2016. Things exacerbated after they officially tied the knot on May 19, 2018, and earned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

89K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy