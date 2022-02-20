ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss upcoming elections, this week’s top stories

FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SjhxF_0eK0queG00

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the upcoming race for Senate? How do they see it playing out with both candidates running unopposed in their primaries?

What do they think of the possible legal jeopardy that former president Donald Trump could be facing? And how will that impact the upcoming elections?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Adam Wren, Robin Winston, and Tony Samuel discuss the upcoming Senate election this November. Plus, we get their thoughts on the ongoing investigation into January 6th.

And in the video below, our panelists share their picks for this week’s winners and losers.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes , Spotify , Google Podcasts and Stitcher .

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. on FOX59 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana starting this weekend, including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Celebrate Presidents Day with Hoosier president Harrison

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday is Presidents Day, a federal holiday, first celebrated in 1971 to honor George Washington’s birthday, which is actually Feb. 22nd.  While some businesses, offices and schools will be closed in observance, there’s at least one way to celebrate the occasion in downtown Indianapolis where you can learn more about the one and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana bill could allow some eviction records to be sealed

INDIANAPOLIS – A bill moving forward at the Indiana Statehouse would allow some court records involving evictions to be sealed, meaning landlords wouldn’t be able to see the filings. House Bill 1214 passed the House unanimously last month and is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor within the next few days. According to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana schools set to remove several COVID guidelines Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. — Starting Wednesday, schools across Indiana will begin operating under new COVID-19 guidelines and protocols. Last week, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes in COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools and childcare programs, as well as a reduction of the state’s COVID response operations. “I think the biggest difference is the contact-tracing requirements,” […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

IN Focus: Senate makes changes to controversial bills on education, vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS – With protesters packing the halls of the Statehouse, the Indiana Senate considered several controversial bills last week affecting Hoosier educators, students, and parents. At the center of the debate is House Bill 1134, which would limit the teaching of certain topics on race, gender, and ethnicity. Proponents say it addresses accusations of “Critical […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Elections
FOX59

IN Focus: Experts discuss Indiana’s next phase of the pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Big changes are in store this week for Indiana’s schools, long-term care facilities, and hospitals dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning on Wednesday, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing or report positive cases to the Indiana Department of Health. Students will no longer need to quarantine if they’re […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
FOX59

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 1,100

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,100 for the first time since August, according to new data from the state health department. In its latest update, the Indiana Department of Health reported 1,093 people hospitalized statewide along with 468 new cases. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana reports 51 additional COVID deaths, 933 cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 51 additional COVID-19 deaths and 933 new cases as hospitalizations jumped above 1,100 after dipping below the threshold in Monday’s update. The agency’s dashboard puts the 7-day all-test positivity rate at 8.9% with a rate of 16.5% positive for unique individuals. Dashboard data represents cases and deaths […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Little Free Pantries to address food insecurity across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A group of volunteers started the next stages of a service project on Indy’s south side Tuesday meant to address food insecurity. Members of the FFA, formerly known as the Future Farmers of America, erected a Little Free Pantry outside a home on Auburn Road. It’s similar to the “take a book, leave […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#Focus Podcast#Cbs4#Weht#Wtwo#Terre Haute#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
FOX59

Hoosier tackles aviation mental health as attacks rise

INDIANAPOLIS — As the world navigates a once-in-a-century pandemic, hundreds of flight attendants faced new turbulence. “A lot of us don’t feel comfortable coming to work anymore,” detailed Nastassja Lewis, the founder & executive director of th|AIR|apy. “A lot of us have quit because we don’t feel safe because you just never know, ‘Will it […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Boat, Sport & Travel Show returns to Indy after pandemic pause

INDIANAPOLIS — It may still be cold outside, but you can enjoy all the great outdoors has to offer in perfect comfort in central Indiana at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.  The show, like many, was canceled in 2021 due to challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Google
FOX59

Indy leaders working to fix potholes

It’s one of the most frustrating things you can experience while out on the roadways – potholes. On Monday, city leaders in Indianapolis are coming together to tackle this growing problem. As the weather moves from winter to spring, potholes begin popping up more and more. That’s because the roads go through freeze-thaw cycles where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in overtime, 80-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

Educators say they are feeling the impacts of deep ideological divides around issues of diversity and equity in schools. After George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in 2020, many school districts stepped up efforts to make schools more comfortable, inclusive places for students and staff of all backgrounds. But intense debate over how schools deal with race is leading some districts to rethink and in some cases reverse plans. Some teachers have begun canceling certain lessons. But the influence on school districts’ broader diversity, equity and inclusion programs has wider implications for hiring and how school systems prioritize spending money.
EDUCATION
FOX59

Indy DPW makes use of warm weather to fill potholes

INDIANAPOLIS – A few days of warm, dry weather are giving crews with the Indianapolis Department of Public works a chance to fill as many potholes as possible before wintery conditions return. “You can see where the freeze-thaw cycle, combined with tens of thousands of daily commuters has been very tough on our major thoroughfares,” […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy