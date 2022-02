More changes to programming and the lineup are coming to WBAL Radio after the latest news. Yuripzy Morgan, a former candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and the host of her eponymous show at the Baltimore radio station, announced she is leaving the station in February 2022. Morgan had gained an immense following and popularity as a conservative radio show host at WBAL. Her announcement was naturally met with many queries. Most want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Here’s what Yuripzy Morgan said about leaving WBAL.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 DAYS AGO