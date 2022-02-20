ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Senator Braun on crisis in Eastern Europe, January 6th investigation

FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aT67o_0eK0qc0Q00

INDIANAPOLIS – As lawmakers on Capitol Hill search for a solution to the crisis in Eastern Europe, Indiana Senator Mike Braun is speaking with IN Focus this week on a range of topics, from the ongoing January 6th probe to vaccine mandates.

Regarding the events of January 6th, Senator Braun reiterated his focus on accountability for those involved in the riot, but criticized what he called the overreaching nature of the current investigation.

“Anyone that broke into the Capitol, or brawled with the police, should be held accountable,” Sen. Braun said. “That constituted probably under a percent of the people that were there. When you try to generalize that into a bigger picture or narrative, like maybe the January 6th Commission has done, then it gets political.”

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Switching to the situation in Ukraine, Sen. Braun wants to see major improvements to President Biden’s foreign policy. Citing the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Sen. Braun believes the administration’s decisions are sowing doubts internationally.

“When the U.S. goes from projecting strength to weakness, that’s why we are where we are,” Sen. Braun said. “I don’t think that Putin will end up doing it because his economy is smaller than what it was back when they were the Soviet Union.”

Biden ‘convinced’ Russia will invade Ukraine; vows support, no troops

Sen. Braun wants to see more strength projected from American foreign policy. With the U.S. and NATO allies still trying to find a solution, he hopes to see a different tone from the White House.

“[Putin] is lapping it up, I think, the attention,” Sen. Braun said. “And remember, he maneuvered into the position that gives him all the leverage, when we were projecting weakness.”

We’re also hearing from Indiana Senator Todd Young as inflation continues to skyrocket across the country. It’s affecting all parts of the economy, along with the ongoing supply chain disruptions and worker shortages. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Sen. Young criticized the White House for what he views as unnecessary spending.

“…I pleaded with the administration not to spend so much of our money on things we don’t need in a time when the economy was already opening up,” Sen. Young said. “They didn’t listen, and here we are.”

Inflation could get worse, US leaders warn

Sen. Young will run unopposed in the upcoming Republican primary for his re-election bid, as will his Democratic challenger Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott.

Hear more from Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Man dead, woman injured in Carmel homicide; victims’ son under arrest

CARMEL, Ind. — A 40-year-old man is under arrest after allegedly stabbing his father to death and injuring his mother at their home in Carmel before fleeing to southern Indiana, where he was taken into custody on Monday night. Christopher Claerbout faces preliminary charges of murder, criminal confinement with serious injury and domestic violence. Neighbors […]
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Economy, IN
95.3 MNC

Congressman Jim Banks to face Indiana Elections Board on Friday

Friday Congressman Jim Banks, who represents northeast Indiana in Washington, will face the Indiana Elections Board, on a challenge that he’s not qualified to run for Congress. The accusation is that Banks and other Republicans, participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. An Indiana attorney representing...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Why war is looming in eastern Europe

The White House believes Russia could invade its neighbour Ukraine within the week, as even more signs of aggression emerged following months of tension between the two countries.Those signs include Russian manoeuvres and drills close to Ukraine’s border, and six Russian warships reaching the Black Sea.Nato’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg also headed there to boost troop morale.Britain, the US, Japan and the Netherlands told their citizens to leave Ukraine immediately, fearing an air assault by Russia would make leaving difficult.Diplomats and government leaders struggled to jumpstart moribund talks to stave off full-out war. British ministers received assurances from Moscow that it...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Young
Person
Mike Braun
TravelNoire

Have You Heard Of The Afro-Caucasians In Eastern Europe?

Afro-Abkhazians are a group of Black Caucasians that occupy Eastern Europe in the Abkhazia region. Located in the Caucasus mountains, along the Black Sea, Afro Abkhazians have historically called the border between Russia and Georgia home. While there’s no argument that this population of Afro-Caucasians exists, historians disagree on how...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Eastern Europe#Sen#Capitol Hill#Trump White House#Congress Switching#American
NBC San Diego

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Predicts That Supreme Court Prospect J. Michelle Childs Would Win More Than 10 Republican Votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Globe

Mitch McConnell’s no longer useful idiot

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell is suffering from separation anxiety. He’s anxious over how to separate the Republican Party from Donald Trump. For McConnell, this is worse than the chapter in the GOP horror story where he recognized that he couldn’t control the monster he helped bring to terrifying life. McConnell must stop the creature before it lays waste to everything that he holds dear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Romney family battle breaks out as Mitt criticizes niece's RNC effort to censure Cheney, Kinzinger

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

FOX59

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy