Bonnies Beat Duquesne 81-55

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
Ukraine moved to introduce a state of emergency Wednesday as the United States and its allies ramped up pressure on Russia with sanctions and the threat of more to come, the latest signals that the West believes a full-scale invasion is likely in the coming days. Kyiv has until now...
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia's recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a "genius" move ahead of its military invasion. In an interview on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin 's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was "smart" and "pretty savvy."
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
Oil prices surged nearly 5% and stock prices dropped Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears that a full-scale invasion was near. Russia is a major energy producer and the tensions over Ukraine have brought wide swings in volatile energy prices...
The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
