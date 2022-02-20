Penguins Re-Sign Ruhwedel

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is about a month away and though it is highly unlikely that the Detroit Red Wings will be buyers, there is still a chance GM Steve Yzerman could decide to stand pat if his team is in the playoff hunt. On Monday, Eric Duhatschek of...
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
The Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) travel to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) Sunday at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (NHL Network). Below, we look at the Hurricanes vs. Penguins odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Hurricanes were tripped...
2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBW) — After allowing five goals to Colorado on Saturday, the Sabres gave up even more on Sunday evening against Columbus. The Blue Jackets sent Buffalo home with a 7-3 loss to mull over. Buffalo's only lead throughout the entire game was thanks to Tage Thompson, who...
This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
FRISCO - Can the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott? Cut him? Trade him? Something?. Amid the mountains of misinformation surrounding the two-time NFL rushing champ’s situation, let’s cut through the speculation for the top 10 takes on Zeke …. 1 Why Doesn’t Dallas Just...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making lots of headlines because of criticism aimed at his fiancee and brother. Per US Weekly, rumors swirled that Patrick told his fiancee, Britany Matthews, and brother, Jackson Mahomes, that they couldn’t attend any more NFL games. Patrick Mahomes quickly shut down the rumors with a tweet on Friday, Feb. 18.
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
Bleacher Report’s NBA insider Jake Fischer reportedly thinks that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is “as good as gone” if he doesn’t extend his deal with Los Angeles this offseason. James is under contract with the Lakers through the 2022-23 season, but James recently confirmed...
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a sticky situation when it comes to Bryan Rust. That said, it’s not a completely unique position since another team went through something very similar last season. In 2022, Rust is to the Penguins what Zach Hyman was to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2021: a player on an expiring contract the team wants to keep but knows it probably can’t afford to and there’s not much they can do about it.
There is no reason for concern, right? The Penguins were due for a couple of bad games. They were coming off a 26-5-4 run, matching the best 35-game stretch in franchise history. There was no way they were going to maintain that pace. There was no way they could. But...
Comments / 0